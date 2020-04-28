Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKZOY. HSBC upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $34.36.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

