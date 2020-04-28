Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Buys 295,000 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises approximately 0.8% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.57% of AMETEK worth $93,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $3,042,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Shares of AME traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.95. 17,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.