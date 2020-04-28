Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Buys 873,500 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,478,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 873,500 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 3.5% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned approximately 1.85% of Amphenol worth $398,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after buying an additional 416,897 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $11,018,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.64. 355,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,285. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

