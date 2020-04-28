Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,245,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 1.4% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 0.14% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $164,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after buying an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,576,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,181,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

