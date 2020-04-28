Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 1.7% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.34% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $192,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.73.

Shares of EL traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.84. The stock had a trading volume of 488,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,647. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.86 and its 200 day moving average is $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.