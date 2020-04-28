Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has $133.45 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for 1.2% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned about 1.72% of SVB Financial Group worth $133,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 217,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,600,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.12. 11,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,702 shares of company stock worth $1,471,415 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.