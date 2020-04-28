Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has $455 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 3.9% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned about 2.60% of Rockwell Automation worth $455,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $10.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.51. 845,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,198. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $209.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.56.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

