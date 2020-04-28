Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.17% of ANSYS worth $34,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,739,000 after acquiring an additional 87,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,050,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,476,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $468,297.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,542.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.70. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

