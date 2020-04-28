Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Sells 1,018,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018,000 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 2.1% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 0.54% of Activision Blizzard worth $245,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 165.2% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.73. 2,264,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,120,533. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

