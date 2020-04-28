Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,264,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 3.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Alibaba Group worth $2,579,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TH Data Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,157,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,849,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day moving average is $200.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

