Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Short Interest Update

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,700 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 684,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alio Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of Alio Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Alio Gold alerts:

Shares of ALO opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Alio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alio Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.10% of Alio Gold worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.