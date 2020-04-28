AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE AWF traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 222,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas J. Peebles bought 7,876 shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $71,750.36. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

