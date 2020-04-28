AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:AFB traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. 83,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,797. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

About AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

