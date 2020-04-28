Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PINE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $8,679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,732,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,198,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 693,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 243,195 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,405,000.

NASDAQ:PINE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,236. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.