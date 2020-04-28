Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wolfe Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,987.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,404.82.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,376.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,025.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,900.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.