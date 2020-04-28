AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $976.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will announce sales of $976.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $927.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.52.

AMC opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $15.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,584,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

