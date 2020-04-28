American Research & Management Co. Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after buying an additional 1,277,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 184.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 767,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,644,000 after acquiring an additional 498,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,195,964 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $13.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.31. 819,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,685. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

