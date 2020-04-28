American Research & Management Co. Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.4% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 438.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock worth $762,900 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $108.11. 511,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,654. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

