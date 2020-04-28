American Research & Management Co. Reduces Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Dover accounts for 2.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Dover by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dover by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,522 shares of company stock worth $662,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.78. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

