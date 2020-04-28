American Research & Management Co. Sells 982 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.90.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $142.92. 446,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,638. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

