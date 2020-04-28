American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) is Howland Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 4.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of American Tower worth $49,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $5.61 on Monday, reaching $250.22. 1,557,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,077. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.88 and its 200-day moving average is $228.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

