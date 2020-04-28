American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx breakeven for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $95.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.57 million.American Vanguard also updated its Q1 2020

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. 11,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $437.31 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.36.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Vanguard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

