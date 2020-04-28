Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, SVP Kevin G. Deardorff bought 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $119,506 in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ames National by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ames National by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ames National by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ames National by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. 22,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,279. Ames National has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $179.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

