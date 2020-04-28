Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,096 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,704,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.67. 2,547,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,284. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.