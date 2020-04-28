Amoveo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Amoveo has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for approximately $19.42 or 0.00249690 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00052222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.74 or 0.04393683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00062912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012917 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009949 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.