Analysts Anticipate Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.22). Bellus Health posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bellus Health.

Get Bellus Health alerts:

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellus Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellus Health by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

BLU stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 248,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. Bellus Health has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellus Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.