Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will report sales of $212.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.10 million. CONMED reported sales of $218.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $936.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $784.40 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $885.60 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CNMD. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. CONMED has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In other news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

