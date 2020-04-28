Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $494.66 Million

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce sales of $494.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.20 million and the lowest is $474.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $469.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday.

NYSE WST opened at $195.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $113.04 and a 1-year high of $198.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.77 and a 200-day moving average of $152.85. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $56,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

