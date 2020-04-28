Analysts Anticipate Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post $12.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.10 million and the lowest is $4.44 million. Xencor posted sales of $111.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $64.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.89 million to $117.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.15 million, with estimates ranging from $9.64 million to $178.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In other news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $17,686,068.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,151,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xencor by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,876,000 after acquiring an additional 799,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 242,159 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Xencor by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 170,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNCR opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

