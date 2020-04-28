Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 28th (BMO, DETNF, FQVLF, FUN, IPCFF, LNDNF, OVV, PMBC, PRK, PRNB)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 28th:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is the parent holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides commercial banking services in Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties of California. It primarily engages in generating deposits and originating loans. The Bank is an FDIC insured, California state-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System and provides a wide range of commercial banking services and financial products, which includes mortgage financing, to businesses, business professionals and individual clients through its combination of traditional banking financial centers and comprehensive, sophisticated electronic banking services. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp provides its services to small and moderate size businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) was downgraded by analysts at Greenridge Global from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

