Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce $355.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.70 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $338.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $355,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,856 shares of company stock worth $11,191,542. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLB opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.93.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.