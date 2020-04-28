Analysts Expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post sales of $245.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.05 million. Pra Group posted sales of $245.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $850.36 million to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pra Group.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Pra Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.49. Pra Group has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $39.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,953,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pra Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Pra Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pra Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 497,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pra Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.