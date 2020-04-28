Analysts Expect Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.21 Million

Brokerages predict that Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) will announce $29.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $129.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.40 million to $132.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $167.56 million, with estimates ranging from $163.08 million to $173.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

NYSE:SPT opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

