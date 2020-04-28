Analyzing Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) & FFW (NASDAQ:FFWC)

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meta Financial Group and FFW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $548.27 million 1.16 $97.00 million $2.66 6.58 FFW $19.80 million 2.21 $4.34 million N/A N/A

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than FFW.

Risk and Volatility

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Meta Financial Group and FFW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 1 2 1 3.00 FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than FFW.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Financial Group and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 22.05% 12.64% 1.72% FFW 21.94% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. FFW pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Meta Financial Group pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats FFW on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial finance loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, consumer finance loans, taxpayer advance loans, agriculture loans, consumer and commercial operating loans, and commercial insurance premium finance products. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates 10 full-service branch offices in Storm Lake and Des Moines, Iowa; and Brookings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as 17 non-branch offices located in South Dakota, Texas, California, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Michigan, and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About FFW

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

