Andersons (ANDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Andersons stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. 17,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Andersons has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

In other Andersons news, CFO Brian A. Valentine acquired 5,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,866 shares in the company, valued at $573,497.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Krueger bought 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,196.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. BidaskClub raised Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

