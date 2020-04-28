Andrew J. Surdykowski Sells 3,991 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE ICE traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $90.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.