Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $285.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.52. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,239.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.19.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

