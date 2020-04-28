Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $283.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.19.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

