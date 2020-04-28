Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $37.76 million and $2.13 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, LiteBit.eu and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006250 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Poloniex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

