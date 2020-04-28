Ares Capital (ARCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCC stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

