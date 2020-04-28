Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Up 31.3% in April

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 942,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,587,338.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,159 shares of company stock valued at $11,015,701 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ares Management from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. Analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.