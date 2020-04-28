argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.46.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,975,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in argenx by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of argenx stock opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.49. argenx has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $169.50.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.
