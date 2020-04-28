argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,975,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in argenx by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.49. argenx has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $169.50.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.