Arista Networks (ANET) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Arista Networks has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ANET opened at $217.91 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.76.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,559.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,165 shares of company stock worth $12,215,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

