Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.33 ($2.41).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Arrow Global Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of ARW stock opened at GBX 0.92 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 212.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 million and a P/E ratio of 0.05. Arrow Global Group has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Arrow Global Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

