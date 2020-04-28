Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

TSE:AX.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.10. 486,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$13.67.

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$10.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.15 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.99.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

