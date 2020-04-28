ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

ASX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASX opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

