AssetMark Financial (AMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMK opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In related news, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,050.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 4,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $125,605.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,978 shares in the company, valued at $64,159,131.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,453 shares of company stock worth $4,146,127.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

