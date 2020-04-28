Citigroup Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $61.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Autoliv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

ALV stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 808.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

