AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 123.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006,328 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.30% of AvalonBay Communities worth $268,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $160.75. 1,495,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.93 and a 200-day moving average of $201.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.