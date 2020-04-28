Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Update

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,020,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 12,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 23.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.33. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 430,169 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F Robert Salerno acquired 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 247.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.